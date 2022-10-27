Elon Musk sends in Tesla engineers to Twitter HQ to assess company's code
Elon Musk, owner of Tesla Inc. asked engineers from that company to meet with product leaders at Twitter Inc, in a move that shows he will swiftly make a mark on the company he will privatize.
This from a story in Bloomberg, from sources familiar with the matter.
In San Francisco, earlier Thursday, at Twitter's Headquarters, product leaders from the company showed Tesla engineers the company's code system. This was a way to assess the company's needs and then explain the situation to Musk.
Twitters engineers could no longer make changes to code as of noon in San Francisco, the report by people close to the matter said to Bloomberg. This is not a public process and the people reporting to Bloomberg could not be names, as this effort is to ensure nothing changes ahead of the deal closing. Twitter enacted a similar freeze when the deal was first announced in April 2022.
A Twitter representative declined to comment.
This is a developing story and will be expanded on at a later time.
