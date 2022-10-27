Elon Musk sends in Tesla engineers to Twitter HQ to assess company's code

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla Inc. asked engineers from that company to meet with product leaders at Twitter Inc, in a move that shows he will swiftly make a mark on the company he will privatize.

This from a story in Bloomberg, from sources familiar with the matter.

In San Francisco, earlier Thursday, at Twitter's Headquarters, product leaders from the company showed Tesla engineers the company's code system. This was a way to assess the company's needs and then explain the situation to Musk.