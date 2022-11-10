Elon Musk shares his views on a Twitter payment system

Filing registration paperwork

The new comments come after a report yesterday by The New York Times which confirmed Twitter last week had filed registration paperwork that would allow it to process payments. To achieve Musk’s ambitious goals, Twitter would need to make fundamental technology architecture changes in order to better support video.

It has been suggested that Twitter may be trying to compete with various social media video providers, such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and others. A report by The Washington Post outlined mockups of a new feature where a tweet with a video could be unlocked for as little as $1.00.

This would allow creators to monetize their content. Musk further explained how a payments system could scale, by allowing users who gained a cash balance, to move that money on its platform.

“Now we can say, okay, you’ve got a balance on your account. Do you want to send money to someone else within Twitter? And maybe we pre-populate their account…and say, okay, we’re gonna give you 10 bucks. And you can send it anywhere within Twitter,” Musk asked.

Twitter just filed the paperwork to enter the payments business! Elon Musk is going to come full circle and PUT #PayPal OUT OF BUSINESS! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 9, 2022

The money could even be moved out of Twitter by being transferred to an authenticated bank account, he added. Musk further appeared to be considering the idea of establishing bank accounts that would pay a high-interest rate to attract potential users.

“The next step would be this offer for an extremely compelling money market account where you get an extremely high yield on your balance,” said the famous billionaire.