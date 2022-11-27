Elon Musk shares internal company data to prove Twitter 2.0 works better

Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 corporate talk slides, which include graphs indicating that signups and active minutes are at an all-time high. Elon Musk/Twitter

Over the course of seven days, there were two million signups per day, an increase of 66 percent from the same week last year.

A seven-day average of 8 billion user active minutes each day as of Nov. 15 was obtained, a 30 percent increase from the previous year, according to the graphs posted by Musk.

Despite having peaked around the time Musk took over the company, hate speech impressions appeared to be marginally lower than they had been a year earlier, according to another graph Musk posted.

They also mentioned some of the features Musk intends to use in Twitter 2.0, like long-form Tweets, encrypted direct messages (DMs), and payments.

One graph revealed that reported impersonations on Twitter drastically increased around the time of Twitter Blue's launch, or the $8 blue check mark, before dropping to a level more in line with the previous year at the same time.

Blue check marks

Plans to relaunch "Blue Verified" check marks were also mentioned in the slides posted.

The service was suspended after accounts with blue checks impersonated and trolled brands and well-known personalities, stirring a massive debate online.

Apparently, Twitter is also hiring; showed the slides, this is following a significant reduction in staff due to major layoffs.

"This what failure looks like to the left @elonmusk," Dr. Jordan B Peterson, a popular author, and a clinical psychologist, Tweeted on Sunday.

"I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," Musk replied.