Elon Musk shares internal company data to prove Twitter 2.0 works better
Twitter 2.0 has shown significant new user growth and "lower hate speech impressions" amidst controversies since Elon Musk took over the social media platform in October.
The tech billionaire, "chief Twit," posted images of the company's progress chart late on Saturday.
"Slides from my Twitter company talk," Musk said, dispatching images of a presentation for the world to see.
Over the course of seven days, there were two million signups per day, an increase of 66 percent from the same week last year.
A seven-day average of 8 billion user active minutes each day as of Nov. 15 was obtained, a 30 percent increase from the previous year, according to the graphs posted by Musk.
Despite having peaked around the time Musk took over the company, hate speech impressions appeared to be marginally lower than they had been a year earlier, according to another graph Musk posted.
They also mentioned some of the features Musk intends to use in Twitter 2.0, like long-form Tweets, encrypted direct messages (DMs), and payments.
One graph revealed that reported impersonations on Twitter drastically increased around the time of Twitter Blue's launch, or the $8 blue check mark, before dropping to a level more in line with the previous year at the same time.
Blue check marks
Plans to relaunch "Blue Verified" check marks were also mentioned in the slides posted.
The service was suspended after accounts with blue checks impersonated and trolled brands and well-known personalities, stirring a massive debate online.
Apparently, Twitter is also hiring; showed the slides, this is following a significant reduction in staff due to major layoffs.
"This what failure looks like to the left @elonmusk," Dr. Jordan B Peterson, a popular author, and a clinical psychologist, Tweeted on Sunday.
"I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," Musk replied.
Musk goes on
Since assuming control on October 27, the business magnate, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has drastically changed the social media site.
Twitter advertisers, including major corporations like General Motors, Mondelez International, and Volkswagen AG, temporarily suspended their advertising on the social platform to allegedly adjust to the new changes in the company.
Musk blamed a coalition of civil rights organizations that had been pressuring the platform's major advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation for the "massive drop in revenue" that Twitter had experienced as a result of the advertiser retreat.
Following Elon Musk's call to work with "long hours at high intensity" or leave the struggling company, hundreds of Twitter employees are rumored to have left.
The employees purportedly resigned earlier this month after being ordered to report to work physically. Later, the business magnate invited surviving staff members, to be precise engineers and coders, to a successful meeting, according to Musk.
The latest data posted by Musk shows signs of recovery and progress. Only time will tell if those numbers change the fate of the company Musk bought for a whopping $44 billion.
