Elon Musk sells nearly $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week

Musk's move came at a time when the U.S. Federal Bank began tightening its fiscal policy to rein in high inflation in the country, and the values of tech stocks began to fall. Musk's Tesla, which is an electric vehicle manufacturing company, is also bracketed with technology companies and has shed over 50 percent of stock value since January this year

How much Tesla stock has Musk offloaded in 2022

Tesla's dip in valuation from $1 trillion last year to now less than $500 billion this week has been attributed to a host of factors. These range from higher interest rates on borrowing and slow down in demand for Tesla-made electric vehicles as other car manufacturers unveil their offerings in this segment.

Tesla cars have been involved in a series of recalls and are also under investigation following a crash in China. However, one of the greatest contributors to the price slide is likely Musk himself, who has been busy offloading Tesla stock this year. Earlier this year, Musk was expected to sell some stock as he looked to finance his Twitter buyout.

However, even as the Twitter deal was still in abeyance, Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock in August this year and then another $4 billion worth of stock in November. With the recent sale, Musk has added nearly 50 million shares of Tesla in the market this year alone, dragging down its price.

Diluting stake displaces Musk as the world's richest

Musk's controlling stake in Tesla is now down to 13.4 percent with the recent sale. As Musk spends much of his time turning around Twitter, investors are wary that Tesla is being neglected by the Technoking himself. Reducing his stake in the company is not a very encouraging sign for investors, who could also offload their while still ahead.