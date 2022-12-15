Elon Musk takes legal action to stop his jet from being tracked

Last January, Musk offered Jack Sweeney, the account’s creator and poster, $ 5000 dollars to delete it.

The account, called the "Elon Musk's Jet"(@ElonJet), monitors the movements of the billionaire's private jet via bots that are always reporting air traffic data. This is public information, simply reposted to Twitter, which means Sweeney is breaking no laws.

Despite this, Sweeney received a message in the fall of 2021 which read: "Can you take this down? It is a security risk.” Sweeney then responded: "Yes I can but it'll cost you a Model 3 only joking unless?"

A counter offer that was refused

That is when Musk offered to pay the college student $5,000. Sweeney countered his offer by saying: "Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be a great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3.”

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Musk, who is known for being notoriously cheap, said he would consider the deal but never went ahead with it. The saga has continued with Twitter now suspending both Sweeney’s personal account and his jet-tracking account.

Sweeney’s other accounts that track the private flights of other wealthy Americans, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, have also been suspended since Wednesday afternoon.

A change of mind

In the past, Musk had said he would keep the accounts running but on Wednesday evening he tweeted: "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."