Elon Musk tweets that the social media platform he’s buying is important to civilization

Advertising can delight

In the second portion of the letter, he makes reference to how advertising can "delight, entertain and inform" the public. Where Twitter users can be shown relevant ads, rather than irrelevant ads. How he will go about delivering "highly relevant ads" is unknown. But he likens the highly relevant ads to actual content.

Buying Twitter helps humanity

In the third portion of the open letter, he plainly lays out that he feels he bought Twitter to "help humanity, whom I love," and recognizing that failure in pursuit of helping humanity, despite the best efforts, is a very real possibility. The caution here is not having any kind of plan in place. It seems he is speaking on a whim, or a desire to do good, without knowing how that good will be achieved.

He makes a bold statement that "Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences." But uses a vague adherence to the "laws of the land," as the method he will use to make sure Twitter does not become a free-for-all hellscape, which is exactly what critics feel it will become sooner or later.