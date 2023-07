Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has unveiled the social media platform's new logo as the company moves toward becoming an 'everything' app under Elon Musk's leadership. The new logo was shared by the new CEO on the social media platform,

Twitter's rebrand to X has been in the works for a while now with former CEO Musk working to kill Twitter's legal identity and merge the social media platform into his X Corp.

Musk had previously revealed that he wants to turn the social media platform into an 'everything' app, much like WeChat is used in China. However, he does not seem to believe that broadening the company's scope requires additional teams and technical members. This comes after he fired over half of Twitter's staff upon assuming control of the company.