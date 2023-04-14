Elon Musk rebrands Twitter's 'Super Follows' as 'Subscriptions' to benefit creators

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money.



You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor).



After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Creators can have all the money they make

As stated, this feature is especially beneficial to creators in making money. Creators can charge fees to access exclusive content such as tweets, subscriber-only Spaces, and special subscriber badges. Creators will be able to post long-form content as well as hours-long videos thanks to the subscriptions feature.

Musk also stated that during the first year, the company will not take an additional cut of creators' earnings from Subscriptions.

“For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After the first year, iOS & Android fees drop to 15% and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume. We will also help promote your work,” Musk said.

The feature is located in the "Monetization" section of the settings. The subscriptions menu also includes additional information such as eligibility to offer subscriptions. According to reports, the person charging subscriptions must have at least 500 followers, 25 tweets posted in the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old. More specific requirements can be found on Twitter's support page.