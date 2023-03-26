Elon Musk values Twitter '$20 billion' after $44 billion acquisition in 2022

"Musk sent Twitter employees an email about the state of Twitter 2.0. He acknowledged the company has been through a period of radical change, but said the changes were necessary… Because Twitter was previously about 4 months away from running out of money." Zoe Schiffer, a tech journalist, tweeted on Saturday.

"Comp increases will be based on X Corp stock. Current grants are based on a $20 billion valuation. Musk says he sees a 'clear but difficult path' to $250 billion valuation, which would mean current grants could 10x. Musk says Twitter is on the path of an inverse startup." she wrote in the thread of comments.

Twitter's value has dropped significantly since the acquisition, but it is still far higher than Twitter's competitors' public market valuation levels, according to a report by The information.

The site has lost advertisers as a result of the Musk-mandated reinstatement of some previously banned users, an increase in antisemitic and other hate speech, broken functionality, and a botched blue check rollout that cost Eli Lilly millions of dollars.

Despite the fact that ad revenue surprisingly increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, the site has lost many users permanently, reported The Wrap.

The $20 billion valuation indicates a multiple of 11 times this year's revenue, translating to an inferred enterprise value of $33 billion, according to The Information report. Musk has predicted that Twitter will earn less than $3 billion in revenue this year.