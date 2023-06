With Meta's Mark Zuckerberg recently seen jiu-jitsu training with podcaster, Lex Fridman, Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has also been keen to get in on the action as the pair gear up for their highly-touted, but as yet unconfirmed MMA fight.

Russian-American former computer scientist, AI researcher, and podcast host Fridman has now shared images of him and Musk enjoying an impromptu training session.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Training kickoff

Fridman expressed admiration for the tech giant’s strength. He said, “I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic.”

Additionally, Fridman says that it’s inspiring to see the CEOs pursuing martial arts but the world would be better served if they “train” in martial arts and not fight in the cage.