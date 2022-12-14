Tesla's sinking stock price pushes Elon Musk to #2 on the world's richest list

2021 was a terrific year for Tesla and Musk, with the stock price reaching an all-time high of $407.36 in November, and Musk was worth $340 billion. Exactly a year ago, Musk was also named by TIME as the Person of the Year. However, as 2022 dawned, Musk's fortunes began to dwindle, and Tesla stock began receding in value.

In April, Musk announced his decision to buy out Twitter and take the social media company private to unlock its true potential. The timing of his offer could not be worse as the U.S. Federal Bank began tightening its fiscal policy to rein in inflation. Within days, Musk's $44 billion offer seemed a price too high to pay, as the stock prices of tech companies began shrinking with higher interest rates.

Musk's Twitter dream haunts Tesla

Even with billions at his disposal, Musk looked for ways to wiggle out of his initial offer for Twitter, but the lawyers of the social media company ensured that Musk paid exactly what he had promised and not a cent less for the company.

Musk had to offload his Tesla stock to partly finance his buyout of Twitter, but investor confidence was hurt as Musk became CEO of five companies, after firing the Twitter board, soon after his acquisition.