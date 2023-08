Elon Musk's vision for X, formerly known as Twitter, includes making it a platform for trading stock as well. The company contacted fintech firms interested in developing this feature but is not providing any financial commitment at the moment, Semafor reported.

Ever since Musk mentioned taking over Twitter in April last year, the world's richest person has toyed with the idea of adding multiple features to the platform to make it an 'everything app' that people can use to get most things done.

Musk has drawn inspiration not only from WeChat, the Chinese app that achieves this integration, but he also considered a similar approach with his venture X.com, which he founded over two decades ago. Although Musk was ousted as CEO, and the company later became PayPal and gained global popularity, he now sees an opportunity to revisit this idea with the acquisition of Twitter.