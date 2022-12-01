Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, says issues resolved
Elon Musk, Twitter's owner and CEO, has now said that the feud with Apple is resolved after meeting CEO Tim Cook at the latter's campus in Cupertino, California, The New York Times reported. Musk had tweeted a short clip of the meditation pool at Apple headquarters earlier.
Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022
Musk's meeting with Cook came soon after Musk's outburst on Twitter, where he accused Apple of threatening to withhold the social media company's app from the App Store without telling exactly why.
Musk had also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet, asking if the company was against free speech in America and why it had stopped advertising on the platform after he took over.
Was Twitter at risk?
Apple is one of the many brands that have paused their advertising campaigns on the platform since Musk took over. As a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, Musk has been keen on bringing back many names that have been banned on the platform for violating usage policies.
Until Musk-led Twitter clarifies its stance on content moderation, Apple, like other brands, does not want to be seen alongside content such as hate speech. However, unlike other brands, Apple also has the power to ban Twitter from its App Store if it violates Apple's usage policies.
Musk's outburst at Twitter was also against the commissions the iPhone maker charges developers for the sales generated through the App Store. It is likely that Musk has now spoken against these charges that have been applied for years since they will also be applicable to Twitter Blue subscriptions that it is looking to sign up for in the coming days.
With Apple wielding so much power over Twitter's future, Musk seemed ready to fight tooth and nail against the company and its policies. However, all that noise that Musk drummed up came down to nothing as he quickly tweeted this post the meeting.
Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022
The power Tim Cook wields
Throughout the entire episode, when Musk seemed to be going ballistic on Twitter, Apple and Tim Cook made no public comments. The meeting between the two was swiftly arranged, and reports suggest that it was Cook who took Musk around the Apple campus.
According to the NYT report, the meeting was held before Musk is scheduled to meet Republican lawmakers in Washington who are vocal about Silicon Valley companies suppressing conservative views.
Musk isn't the first person whose concerns with Apple have been quickly resolved. In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Apple for making its products overseas. Cook then traveled to Washington and joined a White House advisory panel earning much praise from Trump very soon.
Guess there is much to learn from Musk and CEOs around.
