Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, says issues resolved

Musk had also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet, asking if the company was against free speech in America and why it had stopped advertising on the platform after he took over.

Was Twitter at risk?

Apple is one of the many brands that have paused their advertising campaigns on the platform since Musk took over. As a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, Musk has been keen on bringing back many names that have been banned on the platform for violating usage policies.

Until Musk-led Twitter clarifies its stance on content moderation, Apple, like other brands, does not want to be seen alongside content such as hate speech. However, unlike other brands, Apple also has the power to ban Twitter from its App Store if it violates Apple's usage policies.

Musk's outburst at Twitter was also against the commissions the iPhone maker charges developers for the sales generated through the App Store. It is likely that Musk has now spoken against these charges that have been applied for years since they will also be applicable to Twitter Blue subscriptions that it is looking to sign up for in the coming days.

With Apple wielding so much power over Twitter's future, Musk seemed ready to fight tooth and nail against the company and its policies. However, all that noise that Musk drummed up came down to nothing as he quickly tweeted this post the meeting.