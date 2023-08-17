Elon Musk's Napoleon inspiration: How alike are they?

A brilliant tactician with an autocratic leadership style, and known for making decisions without consulting his subordinates. This is what is said about French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s leadership style.

Sounds familiar?

Walter Isaacson, writing a biography on Musk’s life titled ‘Elon Musk,’ said in an interview that Musk studied and analyzed Bonaparte’s leadership style for motivation. The book will be out on September 12, 2023.

Isaacson is a renowned author and journalist who has written biographies on the lives of Apple founder Steve Jobs and physicist Albert Einstein. Musk’s biography talks about different facets of his life, including the years growing up, his complicated relationship with his father, and his portfolios of companies - SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter.