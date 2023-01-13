Elon Musk broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest wealth loss

Ever since Musk announced in April 2022 that he was looking to acquire Twitter, the Tesla stock began to slide, something that continues to date. Since much of Musk's wealth is tied to the Tesla stock, his riches have also disappeared. Estimates from Forbes suggest that Musk's wealth has shrunk by 182 billion since November 2021, but others estimate the number to be closer to $200 billion.

Nearly $200 billion lost but no pauper here

The sheer number of billions lost would have surely put even a billionaire on the street but not Elon Musk. When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost nearly $80 billion last year, he disappeared from the world's top 10 wealthiest people list to somewhere in the late 20s. Musk, however, having lost more than twice, merely stepped down from the podium's top spot to the second place.

This was due to the massive wealth he had amassed the previous year, as Tesla stock soared to all-time highs. Interesting Engineering had then reported how Musk made $36 billion in a day, something the likes of you and me don't even dream about.

However, as the U.S. Federal Bank began increasing interest rates in April last year, Musk's worst fears of a recession slowly started coming true. Raising money in the market became dearer, and investors began parking their money in safer destinations, away from technology stocks like Tesla.

Musk's attention being diverted by Twitter is also adding to the company's stock price woes but Musk appears unmovable from the CEO chair, even after most of his supporters asked him to.