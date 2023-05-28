Elon Musk’s social security number among data leaked by whistleblower

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Friday that Elon Musk's social security number was included in a huge pile of data provided by a Tesla whistleblower.

This is according to a report published on Saturday by Business Insider India.

The news outlet said it received 100 gigabytes of data that contained more than 100,000 names and salaries of current and former Tesla employees.

The leak also revealed that Tesla had received about 4,000 customer complaints about problems including the "phantom braking" issue that is under federal investigation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is already investigating the carmaker after receiving more than 750 complaints from owners who said their Teslas would suddenly brake at high speeds.