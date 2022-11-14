Elon Musk's Starlink buys ad time on Elon Musk's Twitter

SpaceX Starlink bought a tiny – not large – ad package to test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia & Spain. Did same for FB/Insta/Google. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

SpaceX Starlink hasn't usually bought ad time on Twitter before, and the type of ad campaign the satellite company has purchased usually runs around $250,000 USD.

Twitter is generating more than 90% of its revenue from advertising, as advertisers are running from the platform. Many advertisers fear Musk will change the content moderation practices of the website.

There is a growing list of companies seeking their social media advertising elsewhere, just a few are General Motors Co., General Mills, Volkswagen AG, Mondelez International, Audi, and Pfizer, all have paused advertising.

In a somewhat mysterious statement, the chief executive at Tesla said he would turn the social media platform to pursue truth and do away with all fake accounts.

The ad campaign for Starlink is focused on Spain and Australia, leaving many to guess, why those two countries . The ads will pop up in those countries as soon as the user opens the app, and repeat three times during the feeds updating sequence.

There have been some well known issues with financing the Starlink satellite internet network especially in Ukraine. Recently Starlink had requested assistance from the United States government, saying they may have to shutdown operations in war-torn Ukraine.