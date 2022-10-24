Elon Musk's Twitter deal may be finalized this week. Here's what to expect

At the time that Elon Musk made his initial offer, his offer was well above the market value of the Twitter stock, and even Musk himself admitted he was probably "overpaying" for the platform.

But, he also believes the potential for the future of Twitter is probably worth the hefty markup.

"Although obviously myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now, the long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater its current value," Elon Musk said at Tesla's earnings call earlier in October 2022.

Whatever the case, and after a series of u-turns and lawsuits, the deal is finally looking to complete sometime this week. However, there is still the matter of actually raising the necessary capital.

Elon Musk needs to raise the capital by the 28th of October

Market Insider reported on Friday that Elon Musk could be forced to sell $5 billion to $10 billion worth of Tesla stock next week. This is because he is getting ready to finish a $44 billion buyout of Twitter.

Musk already has $12.5 billion in debt financing, but he needs $32 billion more to finish the deal. He is looking for outside investors to help pay for this.

The dire state of the stock market right now makes it harder for Musk to sell investors on Twitter's potential.