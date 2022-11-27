What Elon Musk's 'hardcore' management style means for Twitter

Musk, the world’s richest man, appears in a hurry to make Twitter into a money-spinner. But it takes time to understand the requirements for successful organizational change. Two in three such efforts fail, resulting in significant costs, a stressed workforce, and loss of key talent.

Change management never quite goes to plan. It’s hard to figure out whether Musk even has a plan at all.

Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ style

Since taking over Twitter on October 27, Musk has stopped employees working from home, canceled employee lunches, and laid off about 3,700 employees – roughly half of Twitter’s workforce. Many realized they had been sacked when they could no longer access their laptops.

Just days later, it emerged that Musk had a team of snoopers comb through employees’ private messages on Slack, firing those who had criticized him.

Then, on Wednesday last week, Musk sent an ultimatum to staff to pledge commitment to a new “extremely hardcore” Twitter that “will mean working long hours at a high intensity.” Employees had until 5 pm the next day to accept or take a severance package.

About 500 staff reportedly wrote farewell messages.

Musk appears not to have anticipated this reaction. As the “hardcore” deadline approached, he started bringing key staff into meetings, trying to convince them to stay.

He also walked back his working-from-home ban, emailing staff that “all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution”.

It was unsuccessful. So many employees decided to leave that on Friday, Twitter locked all staff out of its office until Monday amid confusion as to who actually still worked there and should have access.

Layoffs and restructuring are common in organizational change. But the way they are managed has significant effects on those who are leaving, as well as those who remain. If you want employees to be committed and to respond to a crisis, telling them they are lazy and threatening them won’t help.