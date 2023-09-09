Elon Musk's X Corp sues California over new social media law

Elon Musk's X Corp, previously known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against the State of California, objecting to a recently enacted law—Assembly Bill 587—that mandates enhanced transparency measures for social media companies. This legal action has sparked a contentious debate about the balance between free speech and regulating online hate speech or misinformation.

The legislation in question requires social media companies with gross annual revenue exceeding $100 million to issue semiannual reports detailing their content moderation policies. Additionally, these companies are obliged to provide copies of their terms of service to users. Non-compliance with the law could result in civil fines amounting to $15,000 per violation per day.