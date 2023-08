In a bid to slow down traffic to its competitor websites, X has been delaying the redirection of websites from its own webpage.

The first time the problem was flagged was on Tuesday morning by a user of the Hacker News website. They posted that there is a five second delay before X, formerly known as Twitter, redirects to websites like ‘NYTimes.com’ and ‘threads.net.’​ The user’s post said: “Twitter won't ban domains they don't like but will waste your time if you visit them.”

The owner of the microblogging website, Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October last year, has in the past gone on several tirades against news organizations and journalists who have reported critically on his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. The billionaire on August 5 called The New York Times a ‘racial genocide apologist.’