Teenager who tracks Elon Musk's jet sets up a new Twitter account, with a small difference

During this period, Sweeney has set up multiple other accounts that track jets of famous billionaires and celebrities but recognized the threat to his existence on the platform after Musk decided to purchase Twitter earlier this year. In response, Sweeney set up accounts on other social media sites, even though Musk publicly announced that the account was safe from being shut down.

Elonjet makes a comeback

A couple of weeks ago, though, the account was suddenly found to be suspended, following which Musk alleged that Sweeney and other media organizations intended to cause harm to his family. Musk further tweeted,

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

This was also updated in Twitter's privacy policy later. Although Sweeney spent some time on other social media platforms, he surely missed his 500,000 followers on Twitter and has now come back with a different name, ElonJetNextDay.

Sweeney's plan to post Musk's private jet updates after a period of 24 hours is in compliance with Twitter's new policy and what Musk has said in the tweet above. However, with Twitter being run as Musk's personal fiefdom these days, there could be a new policy that bars ElonJetNextDay tomorrow, and this is what advertisers are wary of at Twitter.