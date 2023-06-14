Employees interacting with AI are turning into lonely alcoholics

If there’s one thing we all learned from the 2013 sci-fi romantic film ‘Her,’ it is that humans function at their best when they have deep interpersonal relationships with other humans, and not with an artificial intelligence-powered system.

There’s no denying that AI is making a whirlwind in 2023. Hundreds of startups are thinking about how they can cash in on the new generative AI space. Major tech firms are coupling AI and humans to work together, while some have even announced that they would replace their human workforce with AI.

This integration of humans and machines may be a cause of worry, especially among people with attachment anxiety, according to a new study. The researchers of the study found that the more humans interact with their AI colleagues, the more likely it is for them to feel the need for social interaction and affiliation. The increase in intermingling between AI and us can also lead to feelings of loneliness.