Twitter vs. Meta: Elon Musk plans to take on WhatsApp, Instagram with voice and video calls

The super-app X is taking shape now.
Ameya Paleja
| May 10, 2023 08:08 AM EST
culture
Elon Musk may have dealt a massive blow to Mark Zuckerberg's Meta when he announced that his recently acquired social media platform Twitter will soon offer users the ability to make voice and video calls without sharing their phone numbers. The move puts Twitter in a direct fight with WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which are owned by Meta and offer similar services.

Ever since Musk was forced to shell out $44 billion for Twitter, users have wondered what he really plans to do with the social media site. Musk has chopped and changed a lot of things at the company in terms of staff and where they work but it is the changes to the platform that really matter.

Over the past couple of months, there are some visible changes to Twitter, which for good or for worse signal that Musk actually has some plan to execute.

Musk takes on Meta

Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Musk merged Twitter into his X Corp and the company formally ceases to exist. However, details about what X will actually do have remained under wraps. Musk has previously mentioned building X on the lines of China's WeChat, an app that can handle social media, payments, and private messaging.

Musk has previously mentioned that Twitter will allow users to carry out payments with the most recent being the one-click payment option to read articles on news websites for users who do not have a subscription.

Most Popular

Now, the CEO of multiple companies is ready to roll out newer features on Twitter that will put the social platform in direct competition with Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said that encrypted direct messages, or DMs as they are popularly known will be rolled out on the platform starting today.

The service is still in its infancy but according to Musk, will "grow in sophistication" rapidly. He also added that "voice and video chat" will also be launched soon, so that users could use their Twitter handles to talk to people anywhere in the world without having to share their phone numbers.

That Musk is really looking to take on Meta through this was evident when he took a dig at WhatsApp in this tweet.

With Musk claiming that encryptions on Twitter will be extremely stringent and uncompromising, he looks to be preparing to take Meta head-on and address the issues that have plagued it for years.

With Zuckerberg's bet on Metaverse running out of steam, Musk is gunning for his business which has been doing remarkably well. Could X put a dent in Meta's fortunes? It will be a riveting competition to look out for.

