Twitter vs. Meta: Elon Musk plans to take on WhatsApp, Instagram with voice and video calls

Elon Musk may have dealt a massive blow to Mark Zuckerberg's Meta when he announced that his recently acquired social media platform Twitter will soon offer users the ability to make voice and video calls without sharing their phone numbers. The move puts Twitter in a direct fight with WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which are owned by Meta and offer similar services.

Ever since Musk was forced to shell out $44 billion for Twitter, users have wondered what he really plans to do with the social media site. Musk has chopped and changed a lot of things at the company in terms of staff and where they work but it is the changes to the platform that really matter.