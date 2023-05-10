Twitter vs. Meta: Elon Musk plans to take on WhatsApp, Instagram with voice and video calls

Twitter vs. Meta: Elon Musk plans to take on WhatsApp, Instagram with voice and video callsThe super-app X is taking shape now.Ameya Paleja| May 10, 2023 08:08 AM ESTCreated: May 10, 2023 08:08 AM ESTcultureElon Musk is taking on Mark Zuckerberg's Meta1, 2 Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Elon Musk may have dealt a massive blow to Mark Zuckerberg's Meta when he announced that his recently acquired social media platform Twitter will soon offer users the ability to make voice and video calls without sharing their phone numbers. The move puts Twitter in a direct fight with WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which are owned by Meta and offer similar services. Ever since Musk was forced to shell out $44 billion for Twitter, users have wondered what he really plans to do with the social media site. Musk has chopped and changed a lot of things at the company in terms of staff and where they work but it is the changes to the platform that really matter. See Also Over the past couple of months, there are some visible changes to Twitter, which for good or for worse signal that Musk actually has some plan to execute. Musk takes on MetaInteresting Engineering has previously reported that Musk merged Twitter into his X Corp and the company formally ceases to exist. However, details about what X will actually do have remained under wraps. Musk has previously mentioned building X on the lines of China's WeChat, an app that can handle social media, payments, and private messaging. Musk has previously mentioned that Twitter will allow users to carry out payments with the most recent being the one-click payment option to read articles on news websites for users who do not have a subscription. Most Popular Now, the CEO of multiple companies is ready to roll out newer features on Twitter that will put the social platform in direct competition with Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said that encrypted direct messages, or DMs as they are popularly known will be rolled out on the platform starting today. The service is still in its infancy but according to Musk, will "grow in sophistication" rapidly. He also added that "voice and video chat" will also be launched soon, so that users could use their Twitter handles to talk to people anywhere in the world without having to share their phone numbers. That Musk is really looking to take on Meta through this was evident when he took a dig at WhatsApp in this tweet. WhatsApp cannot be trusted https://t.co/3gdNxZOLLy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023With Musk claiming that encryptions on Twitter will be extremely stringent and uncompromising, he looks to be preparing to take Meta head-on and address the issues that have plagued it for years. With Zuckerberg's bet on Metaverse running out of steam, Musk is gunning for his business which has been doing remarkably well. Could X put a dent in Meta's fortunes? It will be a riveting competition to look out for.HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so againCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?US firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesResearchers have produced vegetables from human hairDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realitySmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technologyThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resort More Stories innovationNo more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the futureAmeya Paleja| 10/17/2022innovationCan engineers change the world? Why we need to rethink a widely-held belief about techPaul Ratner| 9/12/2022innovationArtemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make historyChris Young| 8/29/2022