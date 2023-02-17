Military engineer could trade Russia’s hypersonic secrets for US asylum

"His past employment had included working ... from 2018 to 2021 in the making of a particular type of military airplane at the Tupolev aircraft production facility in the city of Kazan in west-central Russia," as per Jan. 11 CBP report obtained by Yahoo News.

The man claimed that after taking part in anti-Putin demonstrations in support of jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, he feared punishment.

Given his expertise in Russian defense technologies, the CBP authorities find the man credible and potentially valuable to the U.S., noted Yahoo News.

TU-160 bomber info, a tactical advantage?

The asylum seeker reportedly worked between 2018 and 2021 at the Kazan Tupolev aircraft production factory, which produced the TU-160 bomber.

The aircraft, which is said to be the most sophisticated Russian strategic bomber, was also employed for tactical airstrikes during the conflict in Ukraine.

The value of the information provided by the man, including specifics on the most recent construction program for an improved version of the aircraft.

TU-160 bomber advancement is already underway at the Tupolev facility, which was highlighted in the CBP report as a daily roundup of emerging trends or noteworthy events.