Engineering Careers Webinar: Standing out in a crowded job market

Make sure you join engineering career coach, Nader Mowlaee and me, Roland Ellison, for our Engineering Careers Webinar at 4pm ET, 1pm PT today, Wednesday May 24.

It's free to register and you will get some great insights from Nader's years of experience as a recruiter.

With a series of layoffs in Tech over the last few months, there's no denying that it is a concerning time to be looking for a new job. Taking a look at the vacancies on our new jobs board would be a good start.

Standing out

So how can you make yourself stand out from the hundreds or even thousands job hunters who are vying for the same position as you?