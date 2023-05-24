ENGINEERING JOBS
Engineering Careers Webinar: Standing out in a crowded job market

Join engineering career coach Nader Mowlaee for insights and tips on navigating today's job market.
Roland Ellison
| May 24, 2023 09:16 AM EST
Created: May 24, 2023 09:16 AM EST
culture
Learn how to stand out in an increasingly crowded job market
Learn how to stand out in an increasingly crowded job market

Diy13 / iStock  

Make sure you join engineering career coach, Nader Mowlaee and me, Roland Ellison, for our Engineering Careers Webinar at 4pm ET, 1pm PT today, Wednesday May 24.

It's free to register and you will get some great insights from Nader's years of experience as a recruiter.

With a series of layoffs in Tech over the last few months, there's no denying that it is a concerning time to be looking for a new job. Taking a look at the vacancies on our new jobs board would be a good start.

Standing out

So how can you make yourself stand out from the hundreds or even thousands job hunters who are vying for the same position as you?

Related

Nader thinks that these three main themes are key:

  • Understanding the job market for engineers.
  • Embracing change and cultivating resilience.
  • Demonstrating your passion and purpose.

And that will be the focus of today's webinar.

Don't miss it!

We were lucky enough to had Nader on as a guest on the Lexicon podcast earlier this month, you can take another listen to that episode here:

You can follow Nader Mowlaee on LinkedIn here.

