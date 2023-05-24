Engineering Careers Webinar: Standing out in a crowded job market

Engineering Careers Webinar: Standing out in a crowded job marketJoin engineering career coach Nader Mowlaee for insights and tips on navigating today's job market.Roland Ellison| May 24, 2023 09:16 AM ESTCreated: May 24, 2023 09:16 AM ESTcultureLearn how to stand out in an increasingly crowded job marketDiy13 / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Make sure you join engineering career coach, Nader Mowlaee and me, Roland Ellison, for our Engineering Careers Webinar at 4pm ET, 1pm PT today, Wednesday May 24. It's free to register and you will get some great insights from Nader's years of experience as a recruiter.With a series of layoffs in Tech over the last few months, there's no denying that it is a concerning time to be looking for a new job. Taking a look at the vacancies on our new jobs board would be a good start. Standing outSo how can you make yourself stand out from the hundreds or even thousands job hunters who are vying for the same position as you? See Also Related Engineering Careers Webinar: Regsiter NOW Tech layoffs: Companies let nearly 200,000 employees go in 2023 The causes and impacts of tech layoffs and how to deal with them Tech layoffs: Microsoft-owned LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, shuts down China app InCareer UK telecoms giant BT plans to slash 55,000 jobs, with 10,000 being replaced by AI 'by the end of the decade' Nader thinks that these three main themes are key: Understanding the job market for engineers.Embracing change and cultivating resilience.Demonstrating your passion and purpose.And that will be the focus of today's webinar. Don't miss it!We were lucky enough to had Nader on as a guest on the Lexicon podcast earlier this month, you can take another listen to that episode here:You can follow Nader Mowlaee on LinkedIn here. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsPower of empathy: How to recognize, understand and treat bipolar disorderThis brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fearGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the MoonBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much fasterIn a world-first, an undeclared type of ice loss in the Arctic has been measured Job Board