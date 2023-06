With so many tech layoffs globally since mid-2022, 208,181 employees have been let go by 785 tech companies so far this year, it is easy to assume that the industry is trembling on a precipice.

However, the bigger picture isn’t quite so bad.

Gartner’s Mbula Schoen, a senior director analyst, said in a recent blog post, “Gartner research found that the companies behind the 10 largest layoffs in tech talent still employ over 150,000 more people in total than at the beginning of 2020.”

Company failure is not the sole reason for layoffs, with several other elements coming into play.

It began with over-hiring during the pandemic and a subsequent headcount correction, wider economic issues including inflation and higher interest rates, as well as cost-cutting, are all driving factors.