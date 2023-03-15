Enigmatic stone structures of Saudi Arabia reveal ancient customs

Main architectural features of a mustatil. Kennedy et al.

260 shards of animal skulls and horns, mostly from domestic cattle but also from domestic goats, gazelles, and small ruminants, were identified by the researchers' examination.

These fragments were largely grouped together around a big upright stone that was thought to be a betyl. The betyl is one of the oldest ones in the Arabian Peninsula, according to radiocarbon dating, and the bones offer some of the earliest proof of the domestication of cattle in northern Arabia.

"The ritual deposition of animal horns and upper cranial element within the mustatil suggests a profound intersection of belief and economic life-ways in the Late Neolithic of Northern Arabia," wrote the researchers.

"The incorporation of these two facets suggests a deeply rooted ideological entanglement, one which was shared over a vast geographic distance, indicating a far more interconnected landscape and culture than had previously been supposed for the Neolithic period in north-west Arabia,” they added, as reported in the release.

The fact that our investigation found evidence of multiple periods of offerings at the mustatil as well as the grave of an adult male human suggests that the location may have served as a frequent pilgrimage site.