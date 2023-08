Archaeologists have uncovered a small room designated for enslaved individuals at the Roman villa of Civita Giuliana, according to a new study detailed in Pompeii Sites on August 20.

Located around 600 meters (2000 ft) to the north of the ancient city of Pompeii, the area was engulfed by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.

Various pieces of furniture were unearthed, including two beds—one with a mattress—two small cabinets, and numerous jars.

Significantly, the discovery offers insights into the societal position of enslaved individuals in the ancient past.

What happened in AD 79?

"These details once again underline the conditions of precarity and poor hygiene in which the lower echelons of society lived during that time," said Italy's culture ministry in a statement.