For over six decades, scientists have been baffled by a cosmic mystery of scorching proportions: Why is the Sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, hotter than its surface?

This enigma contradicting conventional wisdom that things cool down the farther they are from a heat source has puzzled solar physicists until now, revealed the European Space Agency.

Corona, the sun’s atmosphere, consists of plasma, an electrically charged gas, and sizzles at over 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit (a million degrees Celsius). However, the sun’s surface temperature is only at around 10864 degrees Fahrenheit (6000 degrees Celsius).

How is this possible?

Unlocking the secret

Addressing this longstanding question, scientists have long suspected that turbulence in the solar atmosphere might be responsible for heating the plasma in the corona.