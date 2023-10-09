ESA's Vega successfully puts 12 satellites in orbit

ESA's Vega successfully puts 12 satellites in orbitThe mission also successfully dispatched 10 smaller secondary satellites into their orbits 50 minutes later.Ameya Paleja| Oct 09, 2023 10:48 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 10:48 AM ESTcultureVega lifting off on its 23rd mission earlier todayESA Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The European Space Agency's ride-sharing launcher Vega completed its 23rd mission earlier today as it placed into orbit 12 satellites, including one for the Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand and one for the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), a press release said. First launched over a decade ago, Vega is a small launch vehicle specializing in placing medium-sized satellites. The small footprint of modern-day satellites allows such launch vehicles to carry multiple payloads to orbit, helping distribute the costs of launch across multiple players. Thai and Taiwanese satellites in orbitAmong the satellites onboard the Vega launcher this time was the Thailand Earth Observation System-2 (THEOS-2), the larger of the two satellites in the series launched for the Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand. Airbus built this observation satellite for Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency. It is designed to provide information on water resources, land use, and weather in Thailand, aiding planning and management efforts in the country. See Also Related European space startup partners with India for Moon mission How space debris could derail ESA’s ClearSpace-1 mission Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate The other satellite, called Triton, is designed to collect signals that bounce off the sea surface, helping scientists calculate wind fields above oceans. The Central Weather Administration in Taiwan plans to use it for forecasting typhoons and their trajectories over the region. Both these satellites were deployed in a sun-synchronous orbit to follow the Sun and fly over the same spot on Earth at the same time every day. Smaller satellites and space techAmong the smaller satellites onboard the Vega was the Proba-V Companion CubeSat, which will work with the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites to observe land cover and vegetation from an altitude of 350 miles (564 km). PRETTY CubeSat with two patch antennasESA The Passive REflecTomeTry and dosimetrY (PRETTY) Cubesat was the most miniature payload during the mission, comprising just three 10 cm (nearly four inches) cubes. The CubeSat will use signals that bounce off from the global navigation system to measure sea ice. The ESA also sent its ∑yndeo-1 and ∑yndeo-2 CubeSat Carrier (CSC) satellites to demonstrate some of the most advanced space technologies in orbit. Among the payloads on these CSCs is an ultra-sensitive magnetic instrument used in ESA's LISA experiment to measure gravitational waves. There is also an innovative plasma jet pack that is now in orbit. The ESTCube-2 is a smaller satellite deployed to survey vegetation in Estonia but also carries a special 'e-sail' that will be used when the satellite reaches the end of the mission. The EST-Cube 2 has been equipped with a nearly 100-foot (30 m) long interweaved aluminum tether line, which is the same thickness as human hair. ESTCube-2 with its tether lineESA At the end of its mission, the e-sail will be deployed, and an electric charge will be sent through it to generate momentum. The opposition from the Earth's magnetic field will cause this e-sail to act like a plasma brake and slow down the satellite, making it lose its altitude and crash into the atmosphere, where it will burn up. Vega is the predecessor to the Vega-Consolidated (Vega-C) rocket, whose second-stage failure resulted in the loss of two high-tech satellites days before Christmas last year. The Vega and Vega-C have different architectures, and only a single stage is shared between them, the press release added. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You From scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recyclingFor the first time, fossil snake traces found in South AfricaThe UAE wants to build an underwater bullet train to MumbaiBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyNew Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: StudyResearchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossilsAstrophysicists predict a hidden planet in the Kuiper BeltThis 3D-printed Moon rover wheel uses additive manufacturingPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?Gallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weight Job Board