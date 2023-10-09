ESA's Vega successfully puts 12 satellites in orbit

The European Space Agency's ride-sharing launcher Vega completed its 23rd mission earlier today as it placed into orbit 12 satellites, including one for the Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand and one for the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), a press release said.

First launched over a decade ago, Vega is a small launch vehicle specializing in placing medium-sized satellites. The small footprint of modern-day satellites allows such launch vehicles to carry multiple payloads to orbit, helping distribute the costs of launch across multiple players.

Thai and Taiwanese satellites in orbit

Among the satellites onboard the Vega launcher this time was the Thailand Earth Observation System-2 (THEOS-2), the larger of the two satellites in the series launched for the Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand. Airbus built this observation satellite for Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency. It is designed to provide information on water resources, land use, and weather in Thailand, aiding planning and management efforts in the country.