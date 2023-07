The European Union (EU) announced a major step towards the adoption of new regulations mandating replaceable batteries for all electronic devices, including smartphones, on 10th July 2023. This move aims to promote sustainability and reduce waste in the rapidly growing battery industry.

“Batteries are key to the decarbonization process and the EU’s shift towards zero-emission modes of transport,” said Teresa Ribera, Spanish minister for the ecological transition.

“End-of-life Batteries contain many valuable resources and we must be able to reuse those critical raw materials instead of relying on third countries for supplies. The new rules will promote the competitiveness of European industry and ensure new batteries are sustainable and contribute to the green transition,” she added.