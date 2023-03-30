Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Europe's first and biggest dinosaur skeleton will be up for auction in Switzerland

Called Trinity, it is anticipated to bring in between 5 million and 8 million Swiss francs ($5.43 million) and $8.70 million.
Nergis Firtina
| Mar 30, 2023 10:07 AM EST
Created: Mar 30, 2023 10:07 AM EST
culture
Trinity.
Trinity.

A rare and perfectly preserved Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton will soon be up for auction in Switzerland. The skeleton, named "Trinity," is expected to fetch up to $12 million at auction, making it one of the most expensive fossils ever sold.

As reported by Reuters, first in Europe, when it goes up for auction in Zurich on April 18 by Koller Auktionen, the enormous carnivore, TRX-293 Trinity, is anticipated to bring in between 5 million and 8 million Swiss francs ($5.43 million and $8.70 million).

Europe's first and biggest dinosaur skeleton will be up for auction in Switzerland
Trinity.

Koller Auktionen 

Three individuals were found in the U.S.

"The name of this skeleton is 'Trinity' because it's built out of three individuals, and all were found in the U.S.," said Cyril Koller, owner of the auction house conducting the sale.

Koller believed that a private person would be the most likely purchaser, but he was confident that the general public would still have access to it in the future. According to Hans Jacob-Siber, a paleontologist at the Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland, discoveries of T-Rex remains are exceptionally uncommon.

"It's not a cast or a copy; it's the original. And there are very few, very few," Siber told Reuters. "In fact, until about 1970 or 1980, there used to be less than a dozen Tyrannosaurus, most of them were already in United States' museums."

As almost every other fossilized T-Rex is held in a museum, there is always intense interest whenever a skeleton is put up for auction. When Sue and Stan, two other T-Rexes found in North America, were sold in 1997 and 2020, they brought in $8.4 million and $31.8 million, respectively.

Most Popular

It has a marvelous skull

"This is something very fragile and very rare," said scientific advisor and consultant Nils Knötschke, one of the world's leading professional fossil preparators.

"In general, dinosaur skulls are quite rare; they are among the most precious components. The skull bones of dinosaurs are ­often not fused together, and they detach from each other easily. When dinosaurs died in the Jurassic or Cretaceous periods, they often lost their heads during deposition. In fact, most dinosaurs are found without their skulls. But here we have truly original Tyrannosaurus skull bones that all originate from the same. To be honest, I was quite nervous when we mounted the skull here in Switzerland since I was so much in awe of it."

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/09/image/jpeg/Pp5v0SDd64rNGT7yDDM3zRZreO1CPzAm42kpdzdi.jpg
This company launches the ashes of your loved ones into space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/png/VA2tQW7dkEYHvJDSCgAXmwfkPyE0hNxXvQrTEArg.png
Google Bard AI: A Comprehensive Guide on Google's New Chatbot
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/17/image/jpeg/ns1gm8LgLMqMydGLV0CaHboshuPLl47QroHeXVDA.jpg
No more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the future
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/28/image/jpeg/tEfAbqwvigJQMc9Zy1OmHITFoPH2G819bVP2J45h.jpg
An 'einstein' tile? Mathematicians discover pattern that never repeats
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/23/image/jpeg/D5pSZUKwWjzsTCNB4CbBUKf2BHBe115631ikwWa6.jpg
An AI-based party vows to win Denmark's general election in 2023. Can it succeed?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/nWOVXXvy6o/untitled-3-4.jpg
In a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseases
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ZKwJ0Vq5GM/untitled-1-15.jpg
A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/aQKeP0cbCAxGEllJojcHsEh1iwNTkXAIyIALFkUA.jpg
Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now
More Stories
science
premiumEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
Deena Theresa| 8/6/2022
science
premiumMicrowaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientists
Paul Ratner| 12/21/2022
innovation
premiumBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much faster
Paul Ratner| 1/7/2023