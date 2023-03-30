Europe's first and biggest dinosaur skeleton will be up for auction in Switzerland

Three individuals were found in the U.S.

"The name of this skeleton is 'Trinity' because it's built out of three individuals, and all were found in the U.S.," said Cyril Koller, owner of the auction house conducting the sale.

Koller believed that a private person would be the most likely purchaser, but he was confident that the general public would still have access to it in the future. According to Hans Jacob-Siber, a paleontologist at the Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland, discoveries of T-Rex remains are exceptionally uncommon.

"It's not a cast or a copy; it's the original. And there are very few, very few," Siber told Reuters. "In fact, until about 1970 or 1980, there used to be less than a dozen Tyrannosaurus, most of them were already in United States' museums."

As almost every other fossilized T-Rex is held in a museum, there is always intense interest whenever a skeleton is put up for auction. When Sue and Stan, two other T-Rexes found in North America, were sold in 1997 and 2020, they brought in $8.4 million and $31.8 million, respectively.