Europe's first megalithic monuments date back 6000 years ago

As Arkeonews reported, neolithic builders in west-central France created a range of megalithic structures, such as mound-like barrows and "dolmens," which are single-chamber tombs supported by two or more upright megaliths. While the traces of their homes have been harder to find up until now, these stone monuments are evident and have stood the test of time.

“It has been known for a long time that the oldest European megaliths appeared on the Atlantic coast, but the habitats of their builders remained unknown,” said Dr. Vincent Ard.

Published in Antiquity on February 21, the study demonstrated that a fence enclosing a number of timber structures constructed in the fifth-millennium BC. As they concluded, these are the oldest wooden structures in the area and the first settlement that existed at the same time as the Neolithic monument builders.

On the summit of a small hill that the wall surrounded, at least three dwellings were discovered, each measuring about nearly 42.6509 feet (13 meters) long. Archaeologists used radiocarbon dating to investigate the link between two sites located in La Peu.

They protected the "living"

Le Peu's residents may have built memorials to the deceased, but they also spent a lot of time and energy safeguarding the living. The site was found to be on a promontory bordered by a marsh, according to analysis of the paleosol that was retrieved from the area. A ditch palisade wall that encircled the site strengthened these organic defenses.