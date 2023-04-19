Europe's first T-rex skeleton 'Trinity' sold for 5.55 million Swiss francs

First and biggest in Europe, the well-preserved T-rex skeleton Trinity was up for auction in Switzerland. It was estimated of up to 10.8 million Swiss francs ($12 million) last month.

As BBC reported, it was sold to a private individual for 5.55 million Swiss francs (6.17 million US dollars).

Trinity, which is 11.6 meters long and 3.9 meters tall, has been called "one of the most spectacular T. rex skeletons in existence." The growing amount of dinosaur fossils that are ending up in private collections worries scientists.

The skeleton is known as "293 Trinity" because it was constructed from three separate T. rexes found in Wyoming and Montana during the US dinosaur era. It is composed of 293 distinct bones that were extracted from specimens between 2008 and 2013.

More than half of 293 Trinity is actual bone, which is a remarkably high amount considering that most dinosaur skeletons sold at auction are partially constructed of casts or replacements.

It was auctioned off in Zurich's Koller auction house. Dr. Hans-Jacob Siber of The Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland hailed Trinity as a "special beast" in an interview for the firm's website.