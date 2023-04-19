Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

Europe's first T-rex skeleton 'Trinity' sold for 5.55 million Swiss francs

It was estimated of up to 10.8 million Swiss francs ($12 million) last month.
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 19, 2023 05:28 AM EST
Created: Apr 19, 2023 05:28 AM EST
culture
Trinity.
Trinity.

Koller Auktionen 

First and biggest in Europe, the well-preserved T-rex skeleton Trinity was up for auction in Switzerland. It was estimated of up to 10.8 million Swiss francs ($12 million) last month.

As BBC reported, it was sold to a private individual for 5.55 million Swiss francs (6.17 million US dollars).

Trinity, which is 11.6 meters long and 3.9 meters tall, has been called "one of the most spectacular T. rex skeletons in existence." The growing amount of dinosaur fossils that are ending up in private collections worries scientists.

The skeleton is known as "293 Trinity" because it was constructed from three separate T. rexes found in Wyoming and Montana during the US dinosaur era. It is composed of 293 distinct bones that were extracted from specimens between 2008 and 2013.

More than half of 293 Trinity is actual bone, which is a remarkably high amount considering that most dinosaur skeletons sold at auction are partially constructed of casts or replacements.

Europe's first T-rex skeleton 'Trinity' sold for 5.55 million Swiss francs
Trinity.

Koller Auktionen  

It was auctioned off in Zurich's Koller auction house. Dr. Hans-Jacob Siber of The Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland hailed Trinity as a "special beast" in an interview for the firm's website.

"There are only 20 or 30 good T. rex skeletons in the world and this is one of the bigger and better ones," he said.

Trinity will stay in Europe

According to the statement of the spokesperson of Koller Auktionen, Trinity will stay in Europe. Koller hopes it will be on public display, but the owner's plans are unknown at this time.

Thomas Holtz, a vertebrate paleontologist who is opposed to the selling of such specimens, was skeptical, stating that Trinity "really isn't a specimen so much as it is an art installation," as per the Guardian.

He also criticized recent auctions of key dinosaur bones and other fossils, which have brought in tens of millions of dollars.

Experts have warned that such commerce could undermine science by putting specimens in private hands and out of reach of researchers.

First in the world was actioned last November

The skeleton of Tyrannosaurus Rex was auctioned off on November 30 at Christie's in Hong Kong. According to Christie's, the dinosaur fossils were likely to fetch up to $25 million. According to Christie’s, this was the first time a T. rex skeleton had ever been sold at an auction in Asia.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/25/image/jpeg/bou5YcwKMviXs63AY1NHCI7FBiTlmj2TEPJbObEW.jpg
NASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/03/image/jpeg/QlyjaLd5j2y0hDiyf91OFZHAXFcW2hlxg1o3fwMI.jpg
This company turns massive dump trucks into self-driving heavy vehicles
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/eFLN8anCi0xVcc69GRjime1DwyyULhtlGwKapQ5r.jpg
Scientists discover new type of uranium isotope with a half-life of 40 minutes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/31/image/jpeg/ejv7qJJakhygNETf0VpoZ3Pv4kCpq1HNB77iXWdW.jpg
The 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/12/image/jpeg/axTMOIazSZcZ4CbOYhC1h2qWly0KlnazrpRUzMIw.jpg
Can AI rescue lab rats and guinea pigs? How new technologies could solve a major ethical issue
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/14/image/jpeg/pO1Zjpk2BUncI8XgEXKaoSMBWa7Vh8OUaQDLiONA.jpg
The mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere
More Stories
innovationGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%
Ameya Paleja| 11/6/2022
scienceWhy the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
Sade Agard| 11/8/2022
scienceDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resort
Sade Agard| 11/21/2022