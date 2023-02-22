Early evidence of brain surgery unearthed in Ancient Near East

Rachel Kalisher, a Ph.D. candidate at Brown University's Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World, led an analysis of the excavated remains of two upper-class brothers who lived in Megiddo around the 15th century B.C.

She discovered that one of the brothers had undergone angular notched trephination, a particular kind of cranial surgery. The process entails cutting the scalp, carving four intersecting lines in the skull using an instrument with a sharp beveled edge, and creating a square-shaped hole with leverage, as stated by Brown University.

Magnified edges of the trephination. Rachel Kalisher et al.

"We have evidence that trephination has been this universal, widespread type of surgery for thousands of years," Kalisher said. "But in the Near East, we don't see it so often — there are only about a dozen examples of trephination in this entire region. My hope is that adding more examples to the scholarly record will deepen our field's understanding of medical care and cultural dynamics in ancient cities in this area."

They were probably from a royal family

According to co-author of the study and director of the University of Haifa's Institute of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures, Israel Finkelstein, 4,000 years ago, Megiddo was the hub of trade and served as a gateway to other Mesopotamian cultures, including those of Anatolia, Egypt, Syria, and others.