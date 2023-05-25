Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt warns that AI could do more harm than good

On Wednesday, CNBC reported that ex-Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Schmidt warned about the future of artificial intelligence (AI). By his estimation, AI could pose existential risks for the public, and governments need to know how to ensure the technology is not “misused by evil people.”

At The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, Schmidt said his concern is that AI is an “existential risk.” “And existential risk is defined as many, many, many, many people harmed or killed,” Schmidt said.

“There are scenarios, not today, but reasonably soon, where these systems will be able to find zero-day exploits in cyber issues or discover new kinds of biology. Now, this is fiction today, but its reasoning is likely to be true. And when that happens, we want to be ready to know how to make sure these things are not misused by evil people,” he said.