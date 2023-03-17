Ex-Uber employee designs new approach to evaluating AI capabilities

It would have been a surprise if the bot did not pass the Turing Test, which was designed in the 1950s and tests the AI for its ability to dish out human-like replies. Not just Turing Test, chatbots such as Google's LaMDA have even convinced their testers that they are indeed sentient.

AI Classification Framework

Saad argues that the Turing Test operates on a simple pass/fail basis and focuses only on one aspect of human intelligence - linguistic ability. Researchers have been attempting to crack this one-faceted test since the 1960s when they designed a chatbot named Eliza that mimicked a psychologist. With conversational chatbots now set to become commonplace, it is high time to set a new benchmark.

In 1983 Howard Gardner, a psychologist, argued that intelligence was a collection of different abilities that could manifest in a variety of ways and further went on to classify them into eight types.

Multiple dimensions of the AI Classification Framework Chris Saad

Saad borrows from the "Theory of Multiple Intelligences" for AI Classification Framework, which evaluates AI tools across multiple dimensions, viz., linguistic, logical-mathematical, musical, spatial, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, and intrapersonal intelligence.

For each dimension, the framework provides a scale of 1-5, with one denoting infant-like capability while five denoting 'self-agency' or capability beyond human ability, something that could be referred to as 'Super Intelligence.'

To add some context on how this scale can be used, Saad used it to evaluate the capabilities of the ChatGPT, which are detailed here. ChatGPT demonstrates an expert level (Level 3) capability when it comes to logical-mathematical and verbal linguistics. However, it fares much like an infant in other areas, which includes visual-spatial or music-rhythmic abilities, to name a few.