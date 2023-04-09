'We should be scared': Experts warn of advanced AI impact on US elections

"We should be scared shitless" about the threats that the huge language models that underpin the technology offer to democracy said Gary Marcus, emeritus professor of cognitive science at New York University and an expert in artificial intelligence.

"It is hard to see how A.I.-generated misinformation will not become a major force in the next election."

Although the technology for making films from text prompts is still in its infancy, deepfake experts can create convincing fake videos.

Chris Meserole, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, cautions that voice clones could play a significant role in the 2024 elections, allowing audio clips to surface at crucial moments in the election, claiming to be a recording of a candidate saying something scandalous.

While not everyone is convinced that the situation is as serious as Marcus suggests, he does, per the Fortune report.

Fact-checking AI

Large language models akin to those that power ChatGPT are being used in Spain by Newtral, a business that specializes in fact-checking assertions made by politicians, to identify and disprove lies.