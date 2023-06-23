Facebook, Instagram to end news access for users in Canada

Users in Canada will no longer have access to news content over Facebook and Instagram platforms, parent company Meta said on June 22. Along with Google, the company has been testing limited news access to users over fears of an upcoming law, the BBC reported.

The move from the tech giants is a deja-vu from 2021 when users in Australia were blocked from viewing or sharing news content on Facebook. Back then, Australia brought in a new law that required tech companies to share their revenues with publishers of news content.

Facebook then relented after the law was tweaked to allow the platform more time to negotiate terms with publishers.