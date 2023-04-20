Time to pay up: Facebook users can now file a claim for their cut in $725M settlement

It’s been four months since Facebook owner Meta agreed to a payout of $725 million to settle the legal action over allowing political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica to use the private data of its users. Now a federal judge has given tentative approval to start the process of handing out the cash from the settlement.

While it will be some time before the users will get the actual cash in their hands, they can start the process of submitting a claim. The website, where the users can apply for a claim by tapping on the ‘Submit Claim’ option at the top of the page, says, “If you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, inclusive, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a Class Action Settlement.”

The form asks the user to fill out their contact details and the details of the Facebook account that was in use between the stipulated time period, where the user would like to receive payment and verification, and attestation under oath.