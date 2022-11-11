Gobekli Tepe: The world’s first temple that’s 6,000 years older than Stonehenge

Named after the hill it is found on, Gobekli Tepe is one of the world's most exciting yet strangest ancient sites. And it is not alone. Around a dozen other sites of similar age are also under excavation in the so-called “Stone Hills” area — an area extending for about 100 square kilometres around Gobekli Tepe.

Let's look at what we know -- and mostly don't know -- about this gift from the ancient past.

What is Göbekli Tepe?

Göbekli Tepe ("Go-Beck-Lee-Tep-E"), translated as "Potbelly Hill" or "Hill of the Navel" in Turkish, or "Girê Mirazan" or "Xirabreşkê" in Kurdish, is a Neolithic archaeological site in Turkey's Southeastern Anatolia Region. The site is roughly six miles (about 9.5 km) from the modern Turkish city of Urfa and is thought to date to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic age (roughly 9,500 BC and 8,000 BC).

If true, these dates would make Göbekli Tepe at least 11,000 years old!

The site consists of several large, circular structures surrounded by the world's oldest known megaliths. Many of these pillars are richly adorned with abstract and enigmatic anthropomorphic details (animals with human characteristics), clothing, and reliefs of wild animals.

Archaeologists believe the site was first used at the start of the Neolithic era when the oldest permanent human settlements in the world appeared.

It is hotly debated what the site was used for, with most experts erring on the side of it having some ceremonial or religious significance. Others have also claimed that it may be one of the earliest examples of human settlement.

The latter is probably unlikely, as the site (on top of a rocky mountaintop, 1,000 feet above the valley) doesn't appear to have a reliable water source. This would be critical for long-term human settlement, although the valley below would have had arable land and water.

German archaeologist Klaus Schmidt, who first found the site in 1963, was the first to dig at it and was bold enough to claim that it was the "world's first temple." If this were the case, the site would have been a place of worship for groups of nomadic hunter-gatherers from a wide area with few or no permanent residents.

Of course, many other archaeologists have disagreed with this interpretation, noting that the evidence that there was no nearby farming or people living in the area wasn't robust, and that Gobekli Tepe sits at the northern edge of the Fertile Crescent.

Location of Gobekli Tepe. Google Maps

Recent research has also led the archaeologists digging at Göbekli Tepe to change or throw out many of Schmidt's original conclusions.

Schmidt was in charge of excavations there from 1995 until he died in 2014. Since then, the work has been done by Istanbul University, the Sanliurfa Museum, and the German Archaeological Institute, with Turkish archaeologist Dr. Necmi Karl in charge of the whole thing.

It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018 because it is "one of the first examples of human-made monumental architecture" and has "outstanding universal value."

As of 2021, somewhere in the region of 5% of the site had been successfully excavated.

What is special about Göbekli Tepe?

Göbekli Tepe is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites ever discovered. Since it was first discovered in the 1960s, it has, in no small part, changed many aspects of what we know about the ancient world.

Believed by some to be one of the oldest, if not the oldest, temples in the world, the site consists of a complex of temples likely constructed by a hunter-gatherer culture some 12,000 years ago. Before the discovery of this structure, it was believed that only agrarian (farming) cultures erected temples.

We still have much to learn about Gobekli Tepe. Suleyman Cem BUYUKDEMIR/iStock

Before its discovery, and to some extent today, the region was used for farming by locals. Often, these farmers would uncover large stones they would pile or throw away without a second thought.

Unbeknownst to them, they were accidentally destroying priceless artifacts! Who knows how much information has been lost over the interim thousands of years by completely innocent folk?

Since the site was confirmed to be ancient, great lengths have been taken to excavate, document, and study the site carefully. It is also now a protected monument and the focus of ongoing and careful archaeological study.

In 2017, geophysical surveys found more than 200 obelisks and 15 more temples buried beneath the Earth, meaning there is much more to be found over the coming years.

So far, the largest temple to be excavated is roughly 98-foot (30 meters) long and incorporates large T-shaped pillars that weigh 40 to 60 tons apiece. Most of these pillars are etched with pictures of wild animals and other enigmatic reliefs yet to be fully understood.