Everything you need to know about the 'Straits of Gibraltar'

Let's find out more about this incredible place.

Where is the "Strait of Gibraltar"?

The Strait of Gibraltar, also known as the Straits of Gibraltar, is a narrow body of water that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and divides Morocco and Africa from the Iberian Peninsula in Europe.

The Strait of Gibraltar provides a natural physical barrier between the countries of Spain (north) and Morocco (south). NASA/Wikimedia Commons

The strait is located in the territorial waters of Spain, Morocco, and Gibraltar, a British overseas possession. Foreign ships and aircraft are permitted to freely navigate and overfly the Strait of Gibraltar in the event of continuous transit under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The name Gibraltar is derived from the Arabic Jabal al Tariq. In Arabic, the word "Jabal" or "Jebel" means mountain. Tariq refers to a Berber commander named Tariq ibn Ziyad, who led a large military expedition to the straits in the early 8th century AD. In naval usage, it is also referred to as the STROG (Strait of Gibraltar), the Gut of Gibraltar, and the Straits of Gibraltar.

In Arabic, the Straits are also referred to as Bab al-maghrib, which translates as "Gate of the West," "Gate of the Sunset," and "Gate of the Maghreb. Its medieval names include Az-Zuqq (Arabic for "the Passage"). and the ancient Romans referred to it as Fretum Gaditanum ("Straits of Cadiz").

The ancient Romans and Greeks also referred to the mountains flanking the Strait as the "Pillars of Hercules" or "Fretum Herculeum" in Latin.

The Strait of Gibraltar is around seven nautical miles (13 kilometers) at its narrowest point, between the Spanish Point of Marroque and the Moroccan Point of Cires.

Aerial view of the strait. Europe (left) and Africa (right). Vertounoir/Wikimedia Commons

Ferries take as little as 35 minutes to travel between the two continents daily. The Strait's depth varies between 980 feet (300 meters) and 2,950 feet (900 meters), which may have interacted with the last major glaciation 20,000 years ago when the sea level was thought to have been 360–390 feet (110-120 meters).

Easterly or westerly winds are very common in the strait. A levanter (a low-level, swift easterly wind) often blows through the western Mediterranean as shallow cold-air masses invade it from the north. The strait also facilitates a considerable exchange of water.

Except when affected by easterly winds, a surface current travels through the channel's middle in an easterly direction. This surface movement is greater than the heavier, colder, and saltier water flowing westward, which occurs at a depth of roughly 400 feet (120 meters). Thus, the flow of water through the strait plays an important role in keeping the Mediterranean from turning into a drying salt lake.

What is the history of the Strait of Gibraltar?

Neanderthals may have been the first humans to live in the region, according to evidence from 125,000 years ago. Proof of Neanderthal occupancy there as recently as 24,000 years ago suggests that the Rock of Gibraltar may have been one of that species' final outposts on the planet.

The settlement of the region by Homo sapiens dates back to 40,000 years, according to archaeological findings.

Throughout history, a variety of peoples and civilizations have used the relatively close distance between the two shores as a quick crossing point, including Carthaginians fighting for Rome, Romans moving between the provinces of Hispania and Mauritania, Vandals raiding south from Germania through Western Rome and into North Africa in the fifth century, Moors and Berbers in the eighth and eleventh centuries, and Spain and Portugal in the sixteenth.

The Strait started also played a specific cultural role beginning in 1492 when it started to operate as a barrier against cross-channel conquest and a way to staunch the flow of culture and language from Africa into Spain. Spanish troops attacked and overthrew the last Muslim administration north of the Strait the same year.

After serving to facilitate the movement of culture for more than 500 years, from the early eighth century to the middle of the thirteenth century, after the Spanish Reconquista, the Strait served more as a demarcation point for the development of two very different and diversified cultures on either side of it.

While Muslim-Arabic/Mediterranean culture has dominated on the southern side since the expansion of Islam into North Africa in the 700s, along with the Arabic language, the northern side has been dominated by Christian-European culture since the expulsion of the last Muslim state in 1492.

More than the minor transit barrier that the Strait presents, religious and cultural intolerance has, over the past 500 years, served as a potent enforcer of the cultural divide between these two communities.

The small British outpost of the city of Gibraltar represents a third cultural group in the Strait. Since its founding in 1704, Britain exploited this enclave to ensure its control over the vital water passages leading into and out of the Mediterranean.

The Spanish Republican Navy attempted to blockade the Strait of Gibraltar after the July 1936 coup in Spain, to prevent Army of Africa troops from being transported from Spanish Morocco to Peninsular Spain. The republican blockade was broken on August 5, 1936, when the so-called Convoy de la Victoria was able to transport at least 2,500 soldiers across the Strait.

It remains a very contentious geopolitical issue, as you are about to find out.

What country owns the Strait of Gibraltar?

To put it simply, no single country owns the straits. But, as you might expect, it is a little more complicated than that.