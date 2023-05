Fairphone is revolutionizing the headphone industry with its latest offering, the Fairbuds XL. These over-ear wireless noise-canceling headphones, priced at €249 (£219, $272), are not just another pair of high-tech gadgets. They are designed from the ground up to be easily repaired when components wear out or break over time, setting a new standard for repairability in the headphone market.

Given the company’s focus on repairability and sustainability rather than bleeding-edge technology, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Fairbuds XL features a fairly typical list of specs. The battery life is rated at 26 hours. There is also an active noise cancellation enabled for 30 hours.