Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd pulled down from streaming services

A song named ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ with AI-generated cloned voices of Drake and The Weeknd went viral over the weekend after an anonymous Tiktok user @ghostwriter977 posted the song on Friday. This was a new account that instantly blew up with millions of views overnight.

The incident since then has drawn sharp criticism from Universal Music Group (UMG), which distributes the works of both artists. The record label urged streaming platforms Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, etc to take down the song. By the time the song was taken off Spotify, it had already garnered 600,000 listens.

BBC reported that it was initially removed from Apple, Tidal, and Deezer on Monday before TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify were asked to remove it.

The AI track is apparently about singer and actor Selena Gomez, who allegedly has dated The Weeknd previously. The song is a simulation of uncannily similar voices of The Weeknd and Drake, trading verses about Gomez.

AI vs the music industry

The creator going by the name ghostwriter has claimed that the song was created by software trained on the voices of the musicians’. A YouTube video of the fake song had over 275,000 views, with a comment from a ghostwriter: “This is just the beginning.”