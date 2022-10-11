SpaceX's drone ship captured a breathtaking view of the Falcon 9 'jellyfish'

Managed to see the jellyfish from Bermuda https://t.co/oHVYnHSxIL — Christian Oatley (@ChristianOatley) ) October 8, 2022

For those who were busy enjoying their Saturday evening in other parts of the world or perhaps even in the vicinity of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS), on October 8, SpaceX put into orbit Intelsat's Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 geostationary communication satellites, the pair estimated to weight 16,000 pounds (7.3 tons).

While the rocket ascended into the late evening sky, the plumes of exhaust coming from its booster and then upper stage lit up the night sky like a neon sign much like a jellyfish swimming through the sky.

What is a space Jellyfish?

Although considered rare, space jellyfish have become an often-seen phenomenon with SpaceX's launches. It is perhaps the timing of launches where the Sun is not out in all its glory and the little beams of sunlight in the sky light up the exhaust plumes at high altitudes.

Here's another one captured from the ground during a Starlink launch in May this year.

Woah! Hell yes! That is a well placed ground shot of that same https://t.co/Qks4uUKew3 — Marcus House (@MarcusHouse) ) May 6, 2022

Captured from the drone ship

Now SpaceX's own drone ship has managed to capture the space jellyfish while it waited for the rocket booster to make its way back to the surface. The drone ship called A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG) was stationed 400 miles (650 km) off the coast of Florida to receive booster B1060, Teslarati said in its report.