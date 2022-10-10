False alarm: iPhone 14 calls law enforcement on rollercoasters through its Crash Detection feature

Senior Personal Technology Columnist at The Wall Street Journal, Joanna Stern, reported on an incident in Ohio on September 18, 2022. An iPhone 14 Pro owner got on a ride on the Mystic Timbers roller coaster at Kings Island amusement park. The next thing the law enforcement knew, they received a call from the feature saying:

"The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone. The emergency location is Latitude 39.3411, Longitude -84.2689, with an estimated search radius of 6 meters. This message will repeat in 5 seconds."

This wasn't all. According to the report, the same calls have been delivered on the ride for a few weeks.

Here are some of the 911 call recordings from Kings Island triggered by iPhone 14s on roller coasters https://t.co/XFVzKqD2N4 — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) ) October 9, 2022

"My time on the crash-detection beat has proven that the feature can absolutely save a life. There's already proof of it helping in real crashes. But there are situations where it works and it shouldn't + others where it doesn't work and it should. Such is the story of technology!" Joanna Stern wrote on Twitter.