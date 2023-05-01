FBI director asks for millions to catch up with China's cyber mischief

For each cyber-centric agent employed by the FBI, China has 50.

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, revealed this surprising fact while speaking at the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.

In this digital age, where even wars are fought in the cyber-verse, there is a need for countries to up their presence guarding cyberspace.

“A key part of the Chinese government’s multi-pronged strategy to lie, to cheat, and to steal their way to surpassing us as the global superpower is cyber,” Wray said. “They’ve got a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined and have stolen more of our personal and corporate data than all other nations big or small combined.”