In an interesting turn of events, a several months-long investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found that the agency deviated from White House policy and used software from an Israel-based hacking firm, the NSO Group, The New York Times reported.

The investigation was prompted by a previous NYT report that came out in April this year that a contractor had purchased and deployed a tool from the NSO Group in the US. The company was blacklisted by the White House earlier this year after multiple reports of its Pegasus software being used to hack into the phones of journalists, human rights activists, and dissidents of governments in power.