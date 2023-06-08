FBI issues warning: AI deepfakes and sextortion on the rise

People’s photographs and videos are being misused by malicious actors who are using artificial intelligence (AI) to create deepfakes to target their victims. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put out a Public Service Announcement (PSA) on June 5, warning U.S. citizens that there’s been an uptick in cases of sextortion and harassment on the internet.

A deepfake is synthetic content created by manipulating digital media using artificial intelligence and machine learning processes. Deepfakes appear very real. This technology can make a person do or say things that they have never done or said.

The FBI said that it’s receiving reports from victims including minor children and non-consenting adults, whose content on social media is being altered into explicit content. The doctored images and videos then make their way to widespread circulation on social media or pornographic websites.